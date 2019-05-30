Sentencing hearing begins for man convicted in death of Calgary Stampeders player Mylan Hicks

A sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin Thursday for a man convicted of second-degree murder in the death of a Calgary Stampeders football player.

Nelson Lugela, who is 21, was convicted earlier this year of shooting Mylan Hicks outside Calgary’s Marquee Beer Market in 2016.

The trial heard that several Stampeders, including 23-year-old Hicks, a player on the team’s practice roster, had been celebrating a Canadian Football League victory over Winnipeg in a game hours earlier.

A disagreement over a spilled drink in the bar intensified after closing time in the parking lot.

Witnesses testified that after some pushing and shoving, a person who appeared to be holding a handgun opened fire at Hicks as he was running for cover.

The football player was hit twice, in the abdomen and chest, and died in hospital.

