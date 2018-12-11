Bartender describes ‘scuffle’ outside nightclub as Nelson Lugela murder trial continued Tuesday

The defence called its first witness as the second-degree murder trial of Nelson Lugela continued on Tuesday.

He’s accused of fatally shooting Stampeders football player Mylan Hicks on Sept. 25, 2016, outside the Marquee Beer Market.

The defence called a bartender to discuss what she heard and saw that night.

She described serving a man in a red vest and his friends multiple rounds of drinks throughout the night.

When the bar closed, she said a “scuffle” broke out outside the bar, where she was having a smoke.

She said she heard someone say, “Where’s the gun, do you have the gun?” before she saw the man in the red vest raise a gun, she told the court.

She said she heard four shots as she ran for cover.

The court heard in earlier testimony last week that Lugela had been wearing a white collared shirt on the night of the shooting.

The bartender claims a man in a white collared shirt was standing beside the shooter.

It’s the first time the court has heard testimony that suggests someone else may have pulled the trigger.

A second witness is expected to be called Tuesday afternoon.

Closing arguments are scheduled for Friday.

The judge will reserve his decision in the case until January.

