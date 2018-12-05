Murder suspect aggressive, obnoxious before fatal shooting of Stampeders player Mylan Hicks: trial
A woman who was at a bar the night a Calgary Stampeders player was killed two years ago says the man accused in the murder was aggressive and obnoxious before the fatal shooting.
Nelson Lugela, who is 21, is on trial for second-degree murder.
Hilary Jeavons told court Lugela was one of the instigators in an altercation with a group of Stampeders at Marquee Beer Market on Sept. 25, 2016.
READ MORE: Mylan Hicks’ teammate describes events leading up to shooting: ‘He was trying to run’
She says Lugela approached the players at least twice, was aggressive and bumped into her numerous times during the evening without apologizing.
Jeavons says she was outside the bar when she heard two gunshots before heading home.
Mylan Hicks was shot twice after the bar closed and died a short time later.
WATCH: Court sees video of Calgary Stampeder Mylan Hicks’ murder
© 2018 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.