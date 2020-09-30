11 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total reaches 894

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 11 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the local total number of cases to 894, including 38 deaths.

Four of the new cases are in Bradford, while three are in Barrie, two are in New Tecumseth and the rest are in Oro-Medonte and Adjala-Tosorontio.

Three of the Bradford cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while one is community-acquired.

One of the Barrie cases is due to close contact with another positive coronavirus case, while the rest are under investigation.

All the rest of the new cases are also still under investigation.

Of the region’s total 894 cases, 86 per cent — or 767 people — have recovered, while none are in hospital.

Over the first four months of the coronavirus pandemic from March to June, the health unit says about 20 per cent of cases were associated with institutional outbreaks. Since July, only five per cent of new cases are related to a COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care or retirement home.

There have been 26 coronavirus outbreaks declared in Simcoe County and Muskoka — 15 at long-term care facilities, five at retirement homes, five at workplaces and one at a group home. No schools in the region have reported outbreaks, although some schools have reported COVID-19 cases.

Outbreaks are currently ongoing at Leacock Retirement Lodge in Orillia, Muskoka Shores Care Community in Gravenhurst, the Pines Long-Term Care Home in Bracebridge, IOOF Odd Fellow and Rebekah Home in Barrie and at one unidentified workplace.

Simcoe Muskoka’s top doctor, Dr. Charles Gardner, is advising people to reduce their social circles to household members and to avoid social gatherings following an uptick in cases in the region and province.

Earlier this week, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said the province has entered a second wave of COVID-19 as his government continues to release its fall preparedness plan.

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 625 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 51,710, including 2,848 deaths.