Crime

Man gets punched in face after confronting another man not wearing mask in Toronto

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted September 30, 2020 1:25 pm
Toronto police are searching for a man who allegedly assaulted another man in North York.
Toronto police are searching for a man who allegedly assaulted another man in North York. Toronto police/Handouts

Toronto police say they are searching for a man in his early 20s who allegedly punched another man in the face after he confronted him about not wearing a mask.

Police said officers responded to a call about an assault at a convenience store in the area of Don Mills Road and Gateway Boulevard in North York at 9 p.m. on Sept. 18.

Read more: Coronavirus: Phony medical face mask exemption cards confound Ontario and Toronto officials

Investigators allege a man entered the store without a mask on and was questioned by another man as to why. In Toronto, wearing a mask is a requirement in all public indoor settings due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Trending Stories

Police said the suspect then punched the man in the face and broke some of his teeth.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect is described as being between 22 and 23 years old, tall with black hair. At the time of the incident he was wearing brown clothing, spoke Dari and was possibly called Faisel, police said.

Read more: Coronavirus: Face masks or coverings now mandatory in Toronto’s indoor public settings

Security photos have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

