Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Nine more positive tests for coronavirus in Waterloo, active number of cases moves to 153

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 30, 2020 12:54 pm
Waterloo Public Health says that nine more people in the region have tested positive for the coronavirus bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 1,722.

On the flip side, 12 people have been cleared of the virus pushing the total number of resolved cases to 1,449.

Read more: Coronavirus: Ontario doctors weigh in on debate of moving back to Stage 2, future of COVID-19

The region has not seen a COVID-19-related death reported since Aug. 21, leaving the death toll at 120.

These numbers add up to there being 153 active COVID-19 cases in the area including one person who is in hospital due to the illness caused by the virus.

Waterloo Public Health says the outbreak at the sports and facility which included three people has come to an end.

There are still six remaining outbreaks in the area including three at daycares, one at a high school, one in a residential setting and one in the food and beverage sector.

The Waterloo Region District School Board says a staff member has tested positive at Moffatt Creek Public School in Cambridge.

This is the third time a staff member at a school in the area has had a positive test while 12 students have also tested positive.

Read more: Ontario reports 625 new coronavirus cases as province continues on upward trend

Ontario is reporting 625 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 51,710.

According to Wednesday’s provincial report, 288 new cases were recorded in Toronto, 97 in Peel Region, 64 in Ottawa, 41 in York Region, 22 in Halton Region and 25 in Durham Region.

All other public health units in Ontario reported 15 or fewer cases.

Latest modelling numbers released by health officials Wednesday indicate the province could see upwards of 1,000 cases a day in October.

