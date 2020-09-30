Coronavirus uptick in Quebec continues with 838 new cases

Send this page to someone via email

New infections and hospitalizations linked to the novel coronavirus rose again Wednesday as the health crisis bears down on Quebec.

Health authorities reported 838 cases, bringing the total tally to 74,288 since the pandemic began more than six months ago.

The second wave of COVID-19 also led to one additional death Wednesday, but officials say it occurred between Sept. 23 and 28. The death toll stands at 5,834, the highest in the country.

Quebec also saw another uptick in hospitalizations with 15 more admitted patients. There are 262 people in hospitals across the province.

Of those patients, 43 are in intensive care — an increase of two from the previous day.

The province administered 25, 298 tests on Monday. Since March, 2,334,685 tests have been given.

New restrictions ahead for Montreal

A new wave of tighter controls will come into effect Thursday for the Greater Montreal, Quebec City and Chaudière-Appalaches regions.

The Quebec government has raised the alert level to red for those areas as cases continue to spike.

The restrictions, which will last for a 28-day period and could be extended, include the closure of bars, theatres, cinemas and the dining rooms of restaurants.

The province is also cracking down on socializing, since the majority of new infections stem from community transmission. Citizens in red zones are prohibited from inviting others to their home, with few exceptions.

Officials say the goal is to keep schools and essential services open as the partial lockdown begins.

