Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Sept. 30

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Wednesday:

Toronto long-term care home reports 35 resident COVID-19 cases, 7 staff cases

Fairview Nursing Home, located near Dundas and Dufferin streets, says it has 42 cases of coronavirus between residents and staff members.

One death has been attributed to the virus although the long-term care home says the patient was already in palliative care before testing positive for the virus.

“But nonetheless the passing will fall into the province’s COVID-19 tracking information. Our hearts are with the team there as they work through this difficult time,” Fairview Nursing Home said in a memo posted on its website.

The nursing home said those with the virus are experiencing minor symptoms so far. It also said it has been in full outbreak protocol since the first cases were reported on Sept. 15.

Outbreaks and cases in long-term care homes have been rising over the last few weeks, according to Ontario’s COVID-19 reports.

Latest COVID-19 modelling suggests Ontario could see around 1,000 cases a day in October

Ontario health officials say the province could see upwards of 1,000 coronavirus cases a day in October, as the second wave is in full swing.

The stark new forecasting comes in updated modelling released Wednesday morning by the provincial government.

Cases in the province are now doubling almost every 10 to 12 days, according to documents released, and while the second wave was initially impacting people between the ages of 20 to 39, it has now begun to impact ages across the board.

Ontario reports 625 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday

Ontario is reporting 625 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 51,710.

According to Wednesday’s provincial report, 288 new cases were recorded in Toronto, 97 in Peel Region, 41 in York Region, 22 in Halton Region and 25 in Durham Region.

Nearly 35,800 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. Around 1.7 per cent of Wednesday’s processed tests were positive for coronavirus.

Resolved cases increased by 457 from the previous day. Ontario added four more deaths.

COVID-19 in Ontario child care centres and schools

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 342 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario — 188 among students and 48 among staff (106 individuals were not identified). This is an increase of 52 more cases from the previous day.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 282 out of 4,828 schools in the province.

Three schools in Ontario are currently closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 136 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of 10 more since the previous day.

Cases and deaths in Ontario’s long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,867 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is an increase of one death from the previous day.

There are 46 current outbreaks in homes, no change from the day prior.

Eight health-care workers and staff in long-term care homes have died.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 90 active cases among long-term care residents — up by 12, and 130 active cases among staff — up by seven.