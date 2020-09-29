Menu

Health

B.C. reports 105 new COVID-19 cases, one death as total cases top 9,000

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Click to play video 'B.C. health officials report 105 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death' B.C. health officials report 105 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death
B.C. health officials release a written statement with the daily COVID-19 numbers for Tuesday, Sept. 29. Legislative Bureau Chief Keith Baldrey has analysis and explains why Dr. Bonnie Henry is keeping an eye on hospital numbers.

B.C. reported 105 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and one new death, putting the provincial case total over 9,000.

However, the province did report 1,268 active cases on Tuesday, the lowest total since Sept. 4. This number has declined steadily since reaching an all-time high of 1,987 active cases last Monday.

Click to play video 'B.C. health officials report 267 new cases of COVID-19, 3 deaths in 72-hour period' B.C. health officials report 267 new cases of COVID-19, 3 deaths in 72-hour period
B.C. health officials report 267 new cases of COVID-19, 3 deaths in 72-hour period

Much of the decline came following a delay in reporting from Vancouver Coastal Health.

So far, 9,013 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the province. Of those, 7,485 — or about 83 per cent — have recovered.

Click to play video 'Vancouver Coastal Health defends position on disclosing COVID-19 cases in schools' Vancouver Coastal Health defends position on disclosing COVID-19 cases in schools
Vancouver Coastal Health defends position on disclosing COVID-19 cases in schools

It took nine days for B.C. to climb from 8,000 to 9,000 cases total. The province had risen from 7,000 to 8,000 cases in eight days.

Tuesday’s additional fatality in the Fraser Health region brings the province’s COVID-19 death toll to 234.

Read more: B.C. reports 267 new COVID-19 cases over three days, as active cases continue to drop

Sixty-nine patients are in hospital with COVID-19, 20 of whom are in intensive care.

