Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

New community safety plan will deal with policing issues, says City of Kelowna

By Travis Lowe Global News
Posted September 29, 2020 7:39 pm
Policing is just one issue that the new Kelowna Community Safety Plan will endeavour to address.
Policing is just one issue that the new Kelowna Community Safety Plan will endeavour to address.

City of Kelowna staff are setting out to create a new community safety plan.

“Community safety is about reducing crime, criminality and victimization in our community, as well as increasing the community’s sense of safety,” Darren Caul, the city’s director of community safety, told Global News on Tuesday.

Amongst other things, the new plan, once penned, will endeavour to deal with the hot-button issue of policing in the community.

Click to play video 'Kelowna mayor calls video of RCMP wellness check ‘difficult to watch’' Kelowna mayor calls video of RCMP wellness check ‘difficult to watch’
Kelowna mayor calls video of RCMP wellness check ‘difficult to watch’

“We need to examine the role of police and what we expect of police. We cannot rely on police alone to address all of the risk factors, said Caul.

Story continues below advertisement

The project received almost unanimous approval in council chambers on Monday.

“We’re relying on policing, which is our bluntest, most expensive tool to deal with some of the most sensitive issues in our community,” said Kelowna city councillor Loyal Woolridge.

“And that’s not just here, that’s globally, and so we have to begin to address this in a holistic way.”

Click to play video 'Civil lawsuit filed against RCMP details shocking allegations during Kelowna man’s arrest' Civil lawsuit filed against RCMP details shocking allegations during Kelowna man’s arrest
Civil lawsuit filed against RCMP details shocking allegations during Kelowna man’s arrest

Councillor Ryan Donn was the lone voice of dissent when it came to voting on the plan’s terms of reference and its steering committee.

“We 100 per cent need a community safety plan,” Donn said.

Citing his reason for voting against it, Donn feels the project is going to lack proper public input.

Story continues below advertisement

“My concerns were all about the lack of public, general public, or politicians on that committee,” Donn said.

Click to play video 'Okanagan woman files second lawsuit against Kelowna RCMP officer' Okanagan woman files second lawsuit against Kelowna RCMP officer
Okanagan woman files second lawsuit against Kelowna RCMP officer

But Caul is promising some form of public engagement.

“The public will most certainly have a role in this,” said Caul, adding the plan is in its very early phases.

Once the best practices plan is finished, Caul says the plan will move towards strategic outcomes and tangible actions.

City staff are hoping to deliver the new community safety plan to council by next spring.

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeRCMPKelownaPoliceOkanaganSafetycentral okanaganKelowna RCMPCity of Kelownaexcessive forceCopsCommunity Safetycommunity safety planMental Health Checks
Flyers
More weekly flyers