Canada

Petition calling for Kelowna RCMP officer to be fired for alleged assault gains over 300K signatures

By Jules Knox Global News
B.C. nursing students speaks out after disturbing incident with Kelowna RCMP

A petition calling for a Kelowna RCMP officer to be fired and charged with assault has accumulated more than 337,000 signatures as of Tuesday evening.

The Change.org petition was started after video surveillance surfaced showing Const. Lacy Browning dragging UBC Okanagan nursing student Mona Wang down a carpeted hallway in January.

The officer can also be seen stepping on Wang’s head and then, a minute later, pulling her head up by her hair.

Read more: Kelowna, B.C., nursing student sues RCMP for alleged assault during wellness check

Browning responded to the scene after Wang’s boyfriend had called RCMP for a wellness check.

Wang has since filed a lawsuit against Browning, the federal attorney general and B.C.’s public safety minister, who is responsible for the actions of RCMP in the province.

Read more: Kelowna, B.C., mayor calls video of RCMP wellness check ‘difficult to watch’

In civil court documents, the defendants say that the “limited use of force by the defendant Browning was no more than was reasonable and necessary in the circumstances.”

However, Browning has since been put on administrative duty and a criminal investigation has been initiated.

Read more: Kelowna, B.C., cop on desk duty after allegedly dragging nursing student down hallway

“I’m sure we can all agree that the use of force that Wang was subjected to was definitely neither ‘limited’ nor ‘reasonable’ or ‘necessary’,” the petition organizer wrote.

The petition calls for Browning to be fired and charged with assault.

Read more: UBC Okanagan student in disturbing wellness check video calls moment dehumanizing, embarrassing

“We need to do better for our citizens struggling with their mental health,” it says.

“They should be met with trained professionals, not uniformed officers. The most vulnerable people in our communities should not be dragged down hallways, pulled by the hair, and stepped on in their times of need.”

Surveillance video of wellness check on Kelowna woman
Surveillance video of wellness check on Kelowna woman
