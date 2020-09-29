Canada reports 1,657 new coronavirus cases, 13 new deaths on Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Canada added 1,657 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the country’s total case count to 156,794.

Provincial health authorities also said another 13 people had died after testing positive for COVID-19 . Canada’s death toll now stands at 9,291.

Speaking at press conference on Tuesday, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said the daily case counts have now reached the peak of daily cases seen in April.

What’s more, over the last seven days, Tam said the daily average case count has increased to 1,412.

“The fact that cases are now at the same level as during the initial peak is worrisome,” she said.

Last week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the country’s four largest provinces are now experiencing the second wave of the virus.

In Ontario, 554 new cases of the virus were reported on Tuesday, and health officials said four more people have died.

The new cases bring the provinces total case load to 51,085.

However, 43,450 have recovered from novel coronavirus infections in Ontario and 3,887,712 people have been tested to date.

Meanwhile, in Quebec, 799 new cases were detected.

Quebec authorities also said seven more people had died, bringing the province’s death toll to 5,833.

Five of those deaths, health officials confirmed, occurred last week.

A total of 61,629 people have recovered from the virus since the pandemic began, and 2,309,387 tests have been administered in Quebec.

Thirty-four new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Manitoba on Tuesday, but health authorities said no one else had died.

So far, the province has seen 20 fatalities associated with the virus.

Since the pandemic began, 1,327 people have recovered from infections and 182,536 tests have been conducted.

In Saskatchewan, seven new cases were reported, but the province’s death toll remained at 24.

The new infections bring the total case load in Saskatchewan to 1,899.

However, 1,737 people have recovered after falling ill, and a total of 189,515 tests have been administered in the province.

Alberta reported 160 new infections and one new death on Tuesday.

The new cases bring the province’s case count to 17,909.

In the province, 16,072 people have recovered after contracting the virus, and provincial authorities have tested 1,336,742 people for COVID-19 to date.

Further west in British Columbia, 102 new confirmed cases were reported. One more person has died.

The new fatality brings the province’s total death toll to 243.

Health officials said another three epidemiologically-linked cases were identified, meaning they have not yet been confirmed by a laboratory.

Since the virus was first detected, 7,485 people have recovered from infections in British Columbia, and more than 528,200 tests have been administered.

No new cases of the virus have been detected in New Brunswick since Thursday, and health officials said the death toll remains at two.

So far, 192 people have recovered from the virus in New Brunswick, and 76,108 people have been tested.

Nova Scotia did not report any new infections on Tuesday either. The province, which has seen a total of 1,087 cases.

Health authorities did not report any new deaths, meaning the province’s death toll remains at 65.

Since the pandemic began, 94,731 tests for COVID-19 have been administered in Nova Scotia, and 1,021 people have recovered after falling ill.

One new case of the virus was detected in Prince Edward Island, bringing the province’s total case count to 59.

However, 57 of those infections are considered to be resolved.

More than 33,100 tests for the virus have been conducted on the island.

Newfoundland has not seen a new case of the virus since Sunday, and health officials said the death toll remains at three.

Thus far, 41,471 people have been tested for the virus and 268 cases are considered to be resolved.

None of Canada’s territories reported a new case of COVID-19, or a death associated with the virus on Tuesday.

In the Yukon, 15 cases have been confirmed, but all are considered to be resolved.

Health officials in the territory have administered 3,376 tests for the respiratory illness.

Similarly, all five people in the Northwest Territories infected with the virus have recovered.

The territory has seen no deaths associated with the virus, and 5,164 tests have been conducted.

Nunavut has seen three cases of the virus, however, each have been tied to workers from other parts of the country.

Therefore, the territory says those infections will be counted in the totals for the workers’ home jurisdictions.

To date, Nunavut still considers itself to be free of COVID-19 cases.

However, on Monday the territory said seven presumptive cases of COVID-19 were detected at a mine in the western region of the territory.

Results from those tests are still pending.

Global coronavirus cases approach 33.5 million

The number of novel coronavirus cases worldwide continued to climb towards 33.5 million on Tuesday.

As of 7 p.m. ET, a total of 33,489,205 infections had been confirmed around the world, according to a tally from John’s Hopkins University.

Since the virus was first detected in Wuhan, China in December 2019, it has claimed 1,004,278 lives globally.

The United States remained the epicentre of the virus on Tuesday, with 7.1 million cases.

More than 205,700 people have died in the U.S. after testing positive for COVID-19.