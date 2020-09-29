Health-care provider Medisys reports data breach affecting 60,000 clients

Send this page to someone via email

The Medisys Health Group reported a ransomware data breach involving the personal information of about 60,000 of its clients.

The company, which describes itself as a provider of preventive health-care services, said Tuesday it retrieved the data by paying a ransom and went to say the risk of public disclosure of the information was low.

The breach impacted about five per cent of Medisys clients, according to the company, and affected data may have included names, contact information, provincial health numbers, and test results. Clients’ financial information and social insurance numbers were not affected.

Medisys said it is contacting affected customers directly and providing them with free security protection services that include identity theft and fraud protection insurance.

Medisys, which operates Copeman Clinics at four locations in B.C. and Alberta, is owned by Vancouver-based telecom TELUS.

Ransomware is a type of malicious software that locks down computers or networks unless the victim pays the attacker a ransom.

Back in July, Vancouver Coastal Health said it was the victim of a cyberattack as did the BC Cancer Foundation.

— With files from Simon Little