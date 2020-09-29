Menu

Health

Health-care provider Medisys reports data breach affecting 60,000 clients

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Click to play video 'Tips to protect your devices from ransomware malware' Tips to protect your devices from ransomware malware
In 2015, there were an average of 16,000 ransomware attacks in Canada every day. While security programs are a first line of defence, there are things you can do to protect yourself. Online security expert David Papp joined mike Sobel with some tips.

The Medisys Health Group reported a ransomware data breach involving the personal information of about 60,000 of its clients.

The company, which describes itself as a provider of preventive health-care services, said Tuesday it retrieved the data by paying a ransom and went to say the risk of public disclosure of the information was low.

Click to play video 'LifeLabs says it paid ransom to secure data stolen in a breach' LifeLabs says it paid ransom to secure data stolen in a breach
LifeLabs says it paid ransom to secure data stolen in a breach

 

The breach impacted about five per cent of Medisys clients, according to the company, and affected data may have included names, contact information, provincial health numbers, and test results. Clients’ financial information and social insurance numbers were not affected.

Read more: LifeLabs reveals data breach, possibly affecting up to 15 million Canadians

Medisys said it is contacting affected customers directly and providing them with free security protection services that include identity theft and fraud protection insurance.

Medisys, which operates Copeman Clinics at four locations in B.C. and Alberta, is owned by Vancouver-based telecom TELUS.

Ransomware is a type of malicious software that locks down computers or networks unless the victim pays the attacker a ransom.

Read more: ‘Netwalker’ ransomware attacks pose challenge for businesses, organizations in Canada

Back in July, Vancouver Coastal Health said it was the victim of a cyberattack as did the BC Cancer Foundation.

— With files from Simon Little

Data BreachRansomwareBC ransomware attacksMedisysMedisys data breachMedisys ransomware
