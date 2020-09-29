Menu

Health

Health officials recommend Wasaga Beach, Ont., car rally attendees self-monitor for COVID-19

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 29, 2020 3:56 pm
Click to play video '172 fines issued at car rally in Wasaga Beach' 172 fines issued at car rally in Wasaga Beach
Ontario Provincial Police say 172 fines were given out to people who attended a large car rally in Wasaga Beach. As Erica Vella reports, the tickets range from dangerous driving to charges to fines for gathering in a large group amid a pandemic.

Public health officials say anyone who attended a car rally at an Ontario beach town this past weekend should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

Dr. Charles Gardner, medical officer of health for the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, says it’s too early to know if there was any community transmission at the event in Wasaga Beach.

Read more: Nearly 200 tickets issued in relation to Wasaga Beach, Ont., car rally amid coronavirus pandemic

He recommends that anyone present at the rally be extra cautious because the event drew hundreds of people, many of whom did not observe proper physical distancing protocols.

If anyone who was at the event shows any symptoms, Gardner recommends they get tested and self-isolate.

Police officers had to close the town of Wasaga Beach to non-residents on Saturday after hundreds of car enthusiasts gathered over the weekend.

Read more: Huge crowds show up in Wasaga Beach, Ont. for car rally despite coronavirus restrictions

Ontario Provincial Police say 11 tickets were issued in connection with the event for violating the Reopening Ontario Act.

OPP also say they issued 172 tickets for things like speeding, dangerous driving, not wearing a seatbelt, and careless driving.

According to police there were 14 cases where cars were removed from the road for being unlawful or unsafe.

Click to play video 'OPP issues tickets at Wasaga Beach car rally' OPP issues tickets at Wasaga Beach car rally
© 2020 The Canadian Press
