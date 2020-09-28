Menu

Crime
September 28 2020 11:22pm
02:27

OPP issues tickets at Wasaga Beach car rally

Almost 200 tickets were issued at an unsanctioned car rally at Wasaga Beach, according to Ontario Provincial Police. Erica Vella reports.

