Comments

Health

Coronavirus: No new cases, 1 new resolved case for Peterborough and area

By Greg Davis Global News
Click to play video 'Peterborough Public Health urging residents to download COVID-19 alert app' Peterborough Public Health urging residents to download COVID-19 alert app
Just like other parts of the province, the Peterborough region is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases. Now more than ever, Peterborough Public Health is pushing for hand-washing, mask-wearing, and downloading the COVID alert app.

Peterborough Public Health reported no new cases of novel coronavirus for Peterborough and area on Tuesday.

That keeps the case total at 120 for the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

Of the health unit’s 120 cases, 10 are active — one less than was reported on Monday afternoon.

Read more: Coronavirus: Peterborough KFC, Pie Eyed Monk restaurant/brewery in Lindsay closed due to cases

An outbreak also remains in effect at Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough after a second employee tested positive for COVID-19. The test result on Monday morning came 15 minutes after an outbreak relating to an employee that had tested positive on Sept. 15 had been declared over.

The second case is not related to the first case, said executive director Lionel Towns.

“There is no evidence of transmission within the home and there have been no high-risk contacts identified,” stated Towns.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario to restrict visitors to certain long-term care homes beginning Oct. 5.' Coronavirus: Ontario to restrict visitors to certain long-term care homes beginning Oct. 5.

The health unit also reports more than 28,900 people have been tested for the virus. A drive-thru testing centre at East Gate Memorial Park in Peterborough runs from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays for asymptomatic patients; testing for those with symptoms continues at the assessment centre at Peterborough Regional Health Centre (PRHC) daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 705-876-5086 to book an appointment.

Read more: Doug Ford calls deal to buy rapid COVID-19 tests ‘a game changer’

Since the pandemic was declared in March, there have been two deaths related to COVID-19 complications, both occurring in Peterborough in April.

