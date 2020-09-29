Coronavirus: No new cases, 1 new resolved case for Peterborough and area

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported no new cases of novel coronavirus for Peterborough and area on Tuesday.

That keeps the case total at 120 for the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

Of the health unit’s 120 cases, 10 are active — one less than was reported on Monday afternoon.

An outbreak also remains in effect at Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough after a second employee tested positive for COVID-19. The test result on Monday morning came 15 minutes after an outbreak relating to an employee that had tested positive on Sept. 15 had been declared over.

The second case is not related to the first case, said executive director Lionel Towns.

“There is no evidence of transmission within the home and there have been no high-risk contacts identified,” stated Towns.

The health unit also reports more than 28,900 people have been tested for the virus. A drive-thru testing centre at East Gate Memorial Park in Peterborough runs from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays for asymptomatic patients; testing for those with symptoms continues at the assessment centre at Peterborough Regional Health Centre (PRHC) daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 705-876-5086 to book an appointment.

Since the pandemic was declared in March, there have been two deaths related to COVID-19 complications, both occurring in Peterborough in April.

