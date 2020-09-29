Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan just shy of 1,900 coronavirus infections

By Thomas Piller Global News
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Scott Moe encourages adherence to public health recommendations as cold weather approaches' Coronavirus: Scott Moe encourages adherence to public health recommendations as cold weather approaches
WATCH: Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe on Tuesday encouraged the province to “reassess” daily activities and ensure they are adhering to public health recommendations as colder weather approaches amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Saskatchewan reported a single-digit increase of new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday.

Provincial government officials said there were seven new infections in the daily update, with the overall total for Saskatchewan growing to 1,899 since the first case was reported in March.

Read more: Coronavirus outbreaks declared at Yorkton, Sask., hospital, high school, gym

According to a press release, most of the new cases are located in the Regina zone with six, while the other is in central east.

In the province, eight people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 — they are all receiving inpatient care.

Eighteen more people have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 1,737.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Coronavirus question: How do masks compare to face shields?

There are currently 138 active cases in the province, health officials said. Active cases are total cases less recoveries and deaths.

There have been 24 COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan.

According to a press release, 1,447 COVID-19 tests were performed on Monday in Saskatchewan. To date, 189,515 tests have been carried out in the province.

Click to play video 'Yorkton Chamber of Commerce president under fire after comments on masks, COVID-19' Yorkton Chamber of Commerce president under fire after comments on masks, COVID-19
Yorkton Chamber of Commerce president under fire after comments on masks, COVID-19

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

