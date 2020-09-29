Menu

Politics

Former Calgary MP Rob Anders charged with tax evasion

By Staff The Canadian Press
Former Conservative MP Rob Anders pictured in the House of Commons in Ottawa, Wednesday September 26, 2012.
Former Conservative MP Rob Anders pictured in the House of Commons in Ottawa, Wednesday September 26, 2012. Adrian Wyld, The Canadian Press

Former Conservative MP Rob Anders has been charged with tax evasion.

The federal prosecution service says Anders is also charged with making misleading statements and for getting a refund or credit than he should not have received.

The charges under the Income Tax Act were first reported by the National Post.

Anders represented a Calgary riding between 1997 and 2015, and the Post reported the charges are linked to his time in office.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 30.

Anders could not immediately be reached for comment.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
