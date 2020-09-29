Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Alberta’s auditor general finds province’s disaster risk assessment plan in poor shape

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 29, 2020 12:51 pm
The Keyano College campus in downtown Fort McMurray is shown on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Alberta's auditor general says the province has done a poor job at preparing for disasters such as this one.
The Keyano College campus in downtown Fort McMurray is shown on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Alberta's auditor general says the province has done a poor job at preparing for disasters such as this one. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Greg Halinda

Alberta’s auditor general says the province does a poor job of anticipating and preparing for disasters.

In a report released this morning, Doug Wylie says Alberta doesn’t have a consistent plan for evaluating the risk the province faces from disasters such as floods or wildfires.

Read more: Southern Alberta storm caused almost $1.2B in damage, 4th most costly Canadian natural disaster

He says the government began preparing one in 2014.

But the effort floundered after different ministries couldn’t agree on the severity of the risks posed by different hazards.

Wylie also found that many local municipalities have large gaps in their hazard assessments and many don’t have a risk assessment at all.

Click to play video 'Northwestern Alberta communities support each other through fires and floods' Northwestern Alberta communities support each other through fires and floods
Northwestern Alberta communities support each other through fires and floods

Read more: Alberta’s auditor general confirms review of province’s COVID-19 response

Wylie points out that factors such as climate change are increasing disaster risks in Alberta.

More to come…

© 2020 The Canadian Press
