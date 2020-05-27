Alberta’s auditor general confirms review of province’s COVID-19 response

Send this page to someone via email

The province’s auditor general confirmed Wednesday that he will be reviewing Alberta’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Auditor General Doug Wylie said he has received inquiries from the public as well as from MLAs.

“As it involves a significant investment by the Government of Alberta, and has had a significant impact on the lives of all Albertans, it is something we will examine,” Wylie said. Tweet This

READ MORE: Alberta’s auditor general ‘very likely’ to review province’s COVID-19 response

In a statement, Wylie said his review will focus on accountability for “what was spent and program outcomes, value for investments made and on lessons learned by government for responding to similar crises in future.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Some trends emerging as areas of interest include programs and services that affect vulnerable citizens and activities designed to leverage economic recovery.

Story continues below advertisement

The Office of the Auditor General is currently tracking COVID-related programs and initiatives, reviewing current outstanding recommendations to government for relevant or related issues, such as seniors care, analyzing all COVID-related inquiries from the public, stakeholders, media and MLAs, as well as discussing themes and approaches to COVID-related audits with federal and provincial auditors general.

Initial findings will be reported to the Legislative Assembly in the fall.

Reviews federally, in other provinces

Reviews of the pandemic may become commonplace across the country: the Interim Auditor General of Canada has said he is conducting an audit of the federal government’s COVID-19 emergency response, a similar request has been made of Prince Edward Island’s auditor and Nova Scotia’s auditor says his office is considering a review of that province’s response.

Alberta’s office has not done any specific reviews on preparedness for a pandemic, however, it is completing an audit on emergency preparedness in general, which is slated to be released late summer or early fall.

Val Mellesmoen, spokesperson for the Office of the Auditor General, said the audit was conducted prior to the public health state of emergency being declared in March so it does not deal specifically with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Audit teams are currently conducting the 2019-2020 year-end financial audit of many government entities and ministries.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come…