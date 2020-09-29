Casino New Brunswick reopens with COVID-19 health and safety guidelines

Send this page to someone via email

The Great Canadian Gaming Corporation (GC) announced that Casino New Brunswick reopened on Monday as part of New Brunswick’s COVID-19 recovery plan.

According to the company, the reopening follows new operational plans and protocols, which include reduced facility guest capacity and slot machines, and the suspension of most amenities in an effort to follow physical distancing requirements issued by Public Health.

Table games are currently not available, and the hotel is also not reopening at this time.

The company also noted that plexiglass has been installed throughout the casino and masks are mandatory for all staff and guests.

“Due to the current heightened health and safety guidelines – our Food & Beverage outlets will remain closed,” the company added.

Identification will be required upon entering any of the company’s facilities for contact tracing purposes in the event an individual is diagnosed with COVID-19, the company stated.

“By retaining contact information for each guest frequenting a facility, Casino New Brunswick can quickly and effectively support public health authorities to identify others that may have come into contact with the diagnosed individual.”

The casino’s new hours of operations are from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. seven days a week.