Couple ‘pull off the unimaginable,’ move wedding to next day due to Manitoba COVID-19 restrictions

Send this page to someone via email

With code orange pandemic restrictions about to come into effect, a Winnipeg couple decided to “pull off the unimaginable” and hold their wedding before limits on gathering sizes were reduced — in only 12 hours.

Courtney and Adam Eismendi were originally set to get married on Oct. 3, but when they heard the news on Friday that indoor and outdoor gatherings were about to be limited to 10 people, they came up with a last-minute solution.

“We just decided to do it on Saturday instead,” Courtney told 680 CJOB.

“We didn’t want to postpone our wedding until next year, so by Friday night, we had things in motion that the wedding would be happening the next day, on Saturday.

“It was super crazy, but it happened, and it was just the best.”

Story continues below advertisement

Courtney and Adam Eismendi. Submitted

With the help of their parents and other family members, the couple reorganized their entire wedding, which ended up taking place in a West St. Paul backyard, literally overnight.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“I was at work on Friday afternoon and saw the news (about the restrictions) and my heart just dropped.

“Do we get married this weekend? How do you even get all the vendors together, everything you need?

“We all just started phoning… and we managed to work it out.” Tweet This

Adam said it was a bit of a sleepless night — and not just due to the usual pre-wedding jitters.

Story continues below advertisement

“We all just buckled down and wrote down the things we needed to do,” he said.

“We stayed up super late — roughly around 2 or 3 in the morning, and woke up around 6 a.m. for the next day.

“Not much sleep that day… but we’ll remember this one forever.”

1:40 Moving to Level Orange Moving to Level Orange

The couple said they didn’t know what to expect when calling all of the vendors and services they’d booked for the original Oct. 3 date, but that most people went out of their way to make the day special under the unique circumstances.

“It was really smooth sailing,” said Courtney. “Everyone understood, with the whole pandemic going on.

“They felt sorry for us, and they said, ‘It is what it is… there’s a global pandemic going on.’ Everyone had a lot of sympathy for us and it worked out great.

Story continues below advertisement

“At the end of the day, you’re marrying the person you love and that’s all that matters.”