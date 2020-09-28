Coronavirus: 1 new case increases overall total to 120 for Peterborough and area

Send this page to someone via email

The 120th case of the novel coronavirus for Peterborough and area was reported on Monday.

According to Peterborough Public Health, one new case was detected in its juridisiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

The latest case comes after three cases were reported on Saturday and none on Sunday.

An outbreak also remains in effect at Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough after a second employee tested positive for COVID-19. The result was announced by the facility on Monday morning. The outbreak was initially declared on Sept. 15.

Of the health unit’s 120 cases, 11 are active.

The health unit also reports more than 28,900 people have been tested for the virus. A drive-thru testing centre at East Gate Memorial Park in Peterborough runs from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays for asymptomatic patients; testing for those with symptoms continues at the assessment centre at Peterborough Regional Health Centre (PRHC) daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 705-876-5086 to book an appointment.

Since the pandemic was declared in March, there have been two deaths related to COVID-19 complications, both occurring in Peterborough in April.

