Canada

Employee of Kitchener grocery store tests positive for COVID-19

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 28, 2020 2:12 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Doug Ford says Ontario has entered 2nd wave of COVID-19' Coronavirus: Doug Ford says Ontario has entered 2nd wave of COVID-19
Doug Ford says Ontario has entered a second wave of COVID-19

For the second time in a week, an employee at a grocery store in Waterloo Region has tested positive for the coronavirus.

On Friday, Loblaw announced that an employee of the Real Canadian Superstore on Highland Road West in Kitchener had “tested positive on a presumptive test.”

Read more: Waterloo Region back up to 161 active COVID-19 cases

The company says the last day the employee worked was on Sept. 21.

“We have been working with the local public health team and have taken a number of steps to minimize risk, including increased sanitization protocols and enforcing social distancing practices in the store,” a statement from the company said while also noting that additional cleaning procedures have been put in place.

“Team members who worked closely with this individual are now at home in self-isolation, monitoring for any symptoms.”

Read more: COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kitchener high school

On Sept. 22, Metro announced that an employee who worked at the Food Basics store in Elmira had tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee had not been in the store since Sept. 19.

