3rd straight week of school bus route cancellations in Peterborough area

For the last three weeks, many families in Norwood, Havelock, Cobourg and Clarington have been stuck finding alternative ways to get their children to school.

The ongoing bus driver shortage at First Student has led to the cancellation of around 40 routes, mostly rural, by Student Transportation Services of Central Ontario (STSCO).

First Student continues to try and add bus drivers to help with STSCO's routing. Families are urged to continue to check the STSCO website for updates. https://t.co/IUqpOGOD9c — stsco.ca (@stsco_ca) September 27, 2020

In an interview with Global News Peterborough last Thursday, STSCO chief administrative officer Joel Sloggett said the company was optimistic it would have more drivers for the start of the week, but that ended up not being the case.

“I was disappointed things didn’t improve this week. They said their discussions with other drivers continue. We continue to be hopeful, but we’re looking for other options behind the scenes,” Sloggett said.

“What the public may think is easiest, why not get other companies to cover the routes, but there isn’t an abundance of extra drivers in the system. We need all of the drivers in our area out doing what they love and that’s driving the bus.”

Sloggett said efficiencies may need to be worked out and work may need to be done with the school boards to possibly change start times to double up routes — a driver would do two runs for different schools.

In an update posted to its website on Sunday, STSCO said “First Student continues to try and add bus drivers to help with STSCO’s routing.”

The busing consortium is asking parents to routinely check its website for the latest on route cancellations.

Unifor Local 4268 represents school bus drivers at First Student.

President Debbie Montgomery told Global News Peterborough that an undisclosed number of drivers chose to either quit or retire at the start of the school year due to safety reasons.

“They’re not getting the proper PPE or getting it in-time. It’s a ticking time bomb,” she said.

Global News has emailed First Student for comment on what’s being done to address this issue and when the company expects the shortage to be rectified.

Global News has also contacted the Peterborough Victoria Northumberland and Clarington Catholic District School Board and Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board for comment for this story.

Many First Student routes remain cancelled all across Ontario.

A full list of the cancelled routes for STSCO can be found here.

