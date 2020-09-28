Victim injured by gunfire in Toronto drive-by shooting, police say

Toronto police say one person was shot in a drive-by shooting in the city’s north end on Sunday night.
Emergency crews were called to Jane Street and Shoreham Drive at around 8:40 p.m.
Police said the victim was shot in the upper back and was taken to hospital.
Investigators released two suspect descriptions and the suspect vehicle.
Officers are looking for one man wearing a brown hoodie, black shoes, black hat and red bandana at the time of the shooting.
They are also looking for another man wearing grey sweatpants at the time of the shooting.
The suspects were driving in a four door vehicle described as a black or brown Ford, police said.
Trending Stories
Anyone with information or video is asked to call police.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments