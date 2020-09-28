Menu

Canada

2 boaters rescued near Burlington lift bridge after boat capsized

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 28, 2020 7:38 am
Hamilton Police Service

Marine units rescued two people from a capsized catamaran near the Burlington Ship Canal on Sunday, according to Hamilton police.

Units from Halton and Hamilton, as well as several auxiliary units of the Canadian Coast Guard, were dispatched after 1 p.m. to the area.

Initially, a 34-year-old man fell off the 16-foot (4.87 m) boat before it capsized during a rescue attempt by his female companion.

Both were eventually located by marine crews after the woman used a marine VHF radio attached to a personal flotation device (PFD).

The man was picked about 2.5 kilometres offshore by Hamilton Police after about an hour in the water.

Neither of the boaters suffered any serious injuries after an assessment from paramedics on the shore.

