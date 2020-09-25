Man faces charges for pointing fake gun in Hamilton’s north end: police

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police have charged a man who allegedly wielded a fake gun in two incidents in city’s north end this week.

Investigators say an individual pointed what appeared to be a gun at a woman leaving a workplace near MacNab Street North early Tuesday. The female was able to evade the man by getting into her vehicle and driving away.

On Thursday morning, Hamilton police say an employee at a site near Hamilton Harbour was assaulted by an individual after the worker asked an alleged trespasser to leave. The suspect removed a firearm from his waistband before attacking the worker.

Police recovered an imitation firearm from a man who allegedly pointed the gun in two separate incidents in Hamilton’s north end.

Police say a 24-year-old is facing multiple charges including pointing a firearm and assault.

Anyone with information can call police at 905-546-3821. Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submitted online.