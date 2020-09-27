Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

L.A. police officer injured after man steals gun, opens fire inside station

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted September 27, 2020 2:29 pm
Click to play video 'Surveillance video shows moment two police officers abushed, shot in Los Angeles' Surveillance video shows moment two police officers abushed, shot in Los Angeles
WARNING: Video contains disturbing images which are not suitable for all viewers. Discretion is advised. WATCH: Surveillance video shows moment two police officers ambushed, shot in Los Angeles

A Los Angeles Police Department officer suffered minor injuries during an altercation in a police station with a man who wrestled away the officer’s gun, fired it and then ran when another officer shot at him, authorities said.

The suspect, who was not wounded, got into a vehicle and drove off, police said. Officers stopped him a short distance away and he was arrested.

The injured officer was hospitalized with what Chief Michel Moore described as bumps and bruises.

Read more: Black man was not holding gun when fatally shot by Los Angeles police, lawyer says

“He is resting and will be ok,” Moore tweeted early Sunday.

The incident inside the Harbor Station in the Sen Pedro area of Los Angeles unfolded late Saturday night. The suspect walked into the lobby and an officer came out to talk with him.

Story continues below advertisement

“It escalated into some type of altercation,” Moore said at a news conference outside the hospital where the officer was being treated. “During that altercation, it appears at this very early stage that the officer’s weapon was taken from him and rounds were fired by the individual at the officer.”

Trending Stories

Assistant Police Chief Horace Frank told the Los Angeles Times the watch commander at the station heard noises and saw that the suspect had taken the officer’s gun and was hitting him. The watch commander then fired at the suspect, Frank said.

Click to play video 'Los Angeles authorities investigating after county sheriff’s deputies shot, killed man' Los Angeles authorities investigating after county sheriff’s deputies shot, killed man
Los Angeles authorities investigating after county sheriff’s deputies shot, killed man

The suspect was not identified. Moore said he was about 29 years old.

The incident came two weeks after two Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department deputies were ambushed as they sat in their police vehicle in Compton, about 24 kilometres north of San Pedro.

Story continues below advertisement

The officers suffered serious gunshot wounds but both have been released from the hospital. The gunman has not been arrested.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Los AngelesLos Angeles Police DepartmentLA police shootingLA man steals officers gun and shoots himLA officer injuredman steals LA officer's gun and shootsMichel Moore
Flyers
More weekly flyers