One new case of COVID-19 reported Sunday in Newfoundland and Labrador

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. – Public Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador are reporting one new confirmed case of COVID-19.

The new case, announced Sunday, involves a man between 20-39 years of age in the Eastern Health region.

Read more: Members of Newfoundland and Labrador legislature can now bring babies to work

They say the case is travel-related.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The man was returning home to the province from Manitoba.

Officials say he has been self-isolating since arrival and following Public Health guidelines.

5:05 Coronavirus: Newfoundland and Labrador makes masks mandatory in indoor public spaces Coronavirus: Newfoundland and Labrador makes masks mandatory in indoor public spaces

The province has two active cases of COVID-19 and 268 people have recovered from the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2020.