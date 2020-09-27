Menu

Health

One new case of COVID-19 reported Sunday in Newfoundland and Labrador

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 27, 2020 2:49 pm
Newfoundland and Labrador's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. Memorial University of Newfoundland has established its first academic unit in Labrador, a major step as the university develops a campus in the northern region. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. – Public Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador are reporting one new confirmed case of COVID-19.

The new case, announced Sunday, involves a man between 20-39 years of age in the Eastern Health region.

They say the case is travel-related.

The man was returning home to the province from Manitoba.

Officials say he has been self-isolating since arrival and following Public Health guidelines.

The province has two active cases of COVID-19 and 268 people have recovered from the virus.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2020.

