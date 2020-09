Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The RCMP say a 17-year-old is dead after a crash in Prince Edward Island on Sunday.

Police say they are investigating the crash, which occurred on Sout-West Road in Huntley, P.E.I., at approximately 3 a.m., when a vehicle left the roadway.

A 17-year-old youth from the West Prince area who was driving the vehicle later died from his injuries at the Prince County Hospital.

Story continues below advertisement