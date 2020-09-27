Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

24-year-old dead after single-vehicle crash in New Brunswick

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted September 27, 2020 11:54 am
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph.
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph. Alexander Quon/Global News

RCMP say a 24-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash near Shediac, N.B., on Saturday.

The crash occurred in Grand-Barachois, N.B., with police responding to the scene on Route 15 near the Cormier Village exit shortly after 9 p.m.

Read more: Police investigate an attempted child abduction in Saint-Léonard, N.B., seek public help

In a press release, the Mounties said the crash is believed to have happened when the man lost control of the vehicle as it travelled westbound.

The vehicle then left the roadway and came to a stop in a nearby body of water. The victim was the only person in the vehicle.

Trending Stories
Click to play video 'Community supports family mourning three teens killed in crash' Community supports family mourning three teens killed in crash
Community supports family mourning three teens killed in crash

The 24-year-old died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the investigation into the crash is ongoing but that speed is believed to have been a contributing factor.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrashFatal CrashNew Brunswick RCMPSingle Vehicle CrashShediacGrand-BarachoisGrand-Barachois Crash
Flyers
More weekly flyers