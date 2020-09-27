24-year-old dead after single-vehicle crash in New Brunswick

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say a 24-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash near Shediac, N.B., on Saturday.

The crash occurred in Grand-Barachois, N.B., with police responding to the scene on Route 15 near the Cormier Village exit shortly after 9 p.m.

In a press release, the Mounties said the crash is believed to have happened when the man lost control of the vehicle as it travelled westbound.

The vehicle then left the roadway and came to a stop in a nearby body of water. The victim was the only person in the vehicle.

The 24-year-old died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

Police say the investigation into the crash is ongoing but that speed is believed to have been a contributing factor.