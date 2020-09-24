Police investigate an attempted child abduction in Saint-Léonard, N.B., seek public help

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are seeking help in identifying a suspect in an investigation of an attempted child abduction that happened Wednesday afternoon in Saint-Léonard, N.B.

Police were called to a home on Chemin de la Montagne around 3 p.m. after a man allegedly attempted to get two young children into his vehicle, outside of the home.

According to police when an adult approached the man, he fled the scene in a van.

Read more: Eyewitnesses to shootings take the stand in Fredericton murder trial

After a search of the area, police were unable to find the man or the vehicle. Now, they are asking anyone with information to call police.

The man is described as tall and slim. Police say he was wearing a blue baseball hat with white lettering and a blue shirt.

Story continues below advertisement

He was driving a grey van, described as similar to a Dodge Caravan, with no licence plate and had a long antenna on the back of the van.

2:15 Dozens displaced after fire damages apartment building in Dieppe, N.B. Dozens displaced after fire damages apartment building in Dieppe, N.B.