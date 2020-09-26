Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Toronto police investigating after body found in water at Ashbridges Bay

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 26, 2020 11:37 am
Police said they were called to Ashbridges Bay shortly before midnight.
Police said they were called to Ashbridges Bay shortly before midnight. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say officers are investigating after a body was found in the water at Ashbridges Bay in the city’s east-end late Friday.

Emergency crews were called to the area at 11:56 p.m.

Read more: Man wanted in Toronto assault that left victim seriously injured: police

A police spokesperson told Global News a passerby was walking in the area when they noticed what they thought was a shoe floating in the water. As they got closer, however, they realized it was a body and contacted police.

The deceased individual was then removed from the water. Police said the age or gender of the victim wouldn’t be released until the next of kin is notified.

Trending Stories

The circumstances surrounding the victim’s death were not immediately clear. Officers said the coroner would determine whether or not the death will be deemed suspicious.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto PoliceTorontotoronto police serviceBody Foundeast-end TorontoAshbridges Baybody found Toronto
Flyers
More weekly flyers