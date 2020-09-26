Toronto police investigating after body found in water at Ashbridges Bay

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say officers are investigating after a body was found in the water at Ashbridges Bay in the city’s east-end late Friday.

Emergency crews were called to the area at 11:56 p.m.

A police spokesperson told Global News a passerby was walking in the area when they noticed what they thought was a shoe floating in the water. As they got closer, however, they realized it was a body and contacted police.

The deceased individual was then removed from the water. Police said the age or gender of the victim wouldn’t be released until the next of kin is notified.

The circumstances surrounding the victim’s death were not immediately clear. Officers said the coroner would determine whether or not the death will be deemed suspicious.

