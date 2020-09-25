B.C. reports 98 new COVID-19 cases, one new death as active cases dip again

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia reported 98 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death on Friday.

Active cases trended downward for the third consecutive day, with health officials reporting 1,349 in a written statement.

The number of active cases was revised to have dropped significantly on Tuesday, following a delay in reporting from Vancouver Coastal Health.

The number of people in isolation due to possible exposure, however, climbed again to a new record of 3,533.

There were 62 people with COVID-19 in hospital, and 19 of them were in critical or intensive care.

The outbreak at Surrey Memorial Hospital was declared over, however a new outbreak was declared at the Peace Portal Seniors’ Village in Surrey.

About 81 per cent of B.C.’s 8,641 cases have recovered.