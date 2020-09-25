Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Lifestyle

Mother-daughter duo from Orillia, Ont., win $250,000 in lottery

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted September 25, 2020 6:06 pm
A mother-daughter duo from Orillia, Ont., have won $250,00 with OLG's instant bingo multiplier.
A mother-daughter duo from Orillia, Ont., have won $250,00 with OLG's instant bingo multiplier. Handout

A mother-daughter duo from Orillia, Ont., has won $250,00 with OLG’s instant bingo multiplier.

Amanda Currie and Tara Walker found out about their win together.

Read more: Lucan woman claims $1-million Lotto Max Maxmillions prize

“At first, I thought we only won $50,” Currie said in a statement. “Then my daughter scanned the ticket using the OLG lottery app and saw the real amount we had won.”

The two plan to buy new cars and help their family with the winnings.

Trending Stories

“Everyone at work had goosebumps when I told them,” Currie said.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Circle K on Atherley Road in Orillia, Ont.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'OPP senior officer addresses rise in suspicious transactions in OLG casinos' OPP senior officer addresses rise in suspicious transactions in OLG casinos
OPP senior officer addresses rise in suspicious transactions in OLG casinos
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OrilliaOlglottery winnersCircle K OrilliaOLG bingoOrilla newsOrillia lottery winners
Flyers
More weekly flyers