Mother-daughter duo from Orillia, Ont., win $250,000 in lottery

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A mother-daughter duo from Orillia, Ont., has won $250,00 with OLG’s instant bingo multiplier.

Amanda Currie and Tara Walker found out about their win together.

“At first, I thought we only won $50,” Currie said in a statement. “Then my daughter scanned the ticket using the OLG lottery app and saw the real amount we had won.”

The two plan to buy new cars and help their family with the winnings.

“Everyone at work had goosebumps when I told them,” Currie said.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Circle K on Atherley Road in Orillia, Ont.

Story continues below advertisement

2:00 OPP senior officer addresses rise in suspicious transactions in OLG casinos OPP senior officer addresses rise in suspicious transactions in OLG casinos