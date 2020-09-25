Melfort Mustangs hockey player tests positive for COVID-19, organization says

Send this page to someone via email

A player with the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, says the organization.

According to a statement from the SJHL, the athlete plays for the Melfort Mustangs.

“The player and the close contacts have been identified and contacted by the local public health office and have been advised to self-isolate,” said a spokesperson for the SJHL in a statement.

There has been limited contact in the community, the SJHL said.

The organization says it is following all protocols and guidelines set by the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

The SJHL says they will not provide further comment at this time.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

