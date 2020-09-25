Menu

Crime

$250,000 reward offered after Sea to Sky Gondola’s cable cut for 2nd time

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 25, 2020 5:41 pm
Click to play video 'Sea to Sky Gondola sabotaged again by vandals' Sea to Sky Gondola sabotaged again by vandals
Stunned disbelief in Squamish, where the Sea to Sky Gondola has been vandalized, it's cable cut again for the second time in little more than a year. Grace Ke reports.

A $250,000 reward is now being offered for anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for vandalizing the Sea to Sky Gondola on two separate occasions.

The most recent act of vandalism occurred on Sept. 14 when the cable on the tourist attraction was cut for a second time.

The attraction’s operators estimate between 25 to 30 cars were damaged and will need to be replaced.

Someone could have been easily hurt or killed when the cables were cut, said Squamish RCMP, adding that the perpetrator needs to be turned in before someone is injured.

RCMP are also hoping to get dashcam footage from the area.

Click to play video 'Sea to Sky Gondola deliberately vandalized for a second time' Sea to Sky Gondola deliberately vandalized for a second time
Sea to Sky Gondola deliberately vandalized for a second time

This is the second act of vandalism at the popular tourist attraction. The gondola was cut down for the first time on Aug. 10, 2019.

Trending Stories
That shut the attraction down for six months and cost millions of dollars to fix.

It remains unclear why someone targeted the popular attraction.

Click to play video 'Sea to Sky Gondola reopens to the public following COVID-19 closures' Sea to Sky Gondola reopens to the public following COVID-19 closures
Sea to Sky Gondola reopens to the public following COVID-19 closures
squamishgondolaSea to SkySea-to-Sky GondolaSquamish RCMPreward offeredGondola rewardSea to Sky gondola reward
