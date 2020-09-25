Employee at Gananoque, Ont., McDonald’s tests positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit and McDonald’s have confirmed that an employee at a Gananoque McDonald’s restaurant has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement from McDonald’s, on Sept. 25, an employee at the King Street East location reported testing positive for COVID-19.

That employee last worked at the restaurant Sept. 21, from 5 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the company statement said. The local public health unit confirmed the case with Global News Friday afternoon.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the decision was made to immediately shut down the restaurant for a thorough cleaning and sanitization by a certified third party. We are working to ensure we reopen safely, as we know our guests depend on their local McDonald’s, and we are committed to doing our part to help our communities,” McDonald’s said.

The company says that all employees who may have been in close contact with the infected employee have also been asked to self-quarantine.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit said there is no risk to the public from this case.

“The public does not need to do more than continue with the regular public health guidance about staying home when sick, wearing a face covering/mask when in enclosed public spaces, maintaining a 2-metre distance when out, and regularly washing their hands” the health unit said.

The health unit said they have been in touch with close-contacts of the employee, and have told them to self-isolate and get tested as precautionary measures.

There are currently 11 active cases in the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark catchment area.

