CBSA charges man with 23 weapons-related offences following search in Porters Lake, N.S.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Canada Border Services Agency said Friday that a Porters Lake man has been charged with weapons-related offences following a smuggling investigation.

In August 2019, CBSA said border services officers at mail centres in Toronto and Vancouver intercepted firearm suppressors during an attempt to smuggle them into Canada.

READ MORE: CBSA seizes $33M of suspected cocaine from vessel in Halifax

In September 2019, CBSA criminal investigators executed a search warrant at a Porters Lake residence in Nova Scotia.

“The search warrant resulted in various weapons and prohibited devices being seized, including a 3D printed gun and various other firearms,” said CBSA in a statement.

Brian Burke Taylor, 68, was charged on Sept. 1, 2020, under the Customs Act and the Criminal Code of Canada and is facing 23 charges in relation to the importation, possession, manufacture, and unsafe storage of various firearms and prohibited devices.

Story continues below advertisement

0:35 Trudeau responds to Auditor General’s report on ‘challenges’ at the CBSA Trudeau responds to Auditor General’s report on ‘challenges’ at the CBSA

Taylor appeared in Nova Scotia provincial court in Dartmouth on Sept. 24, 2020.

According to CBSA, prohibited devices include suppressors, handgun barrels less than 155 mm in length, replica firearms and high-capacity magazines. Prohibited weapons include switchblades, stun guns, pepper spray and brass knuckles.

In 2019, CBSA intercepted 20,103 prohibited firearms, weapons and devices nationally. A total of 82 of these were intercepted in Atlantic Canada.