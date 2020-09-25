Menu

Crime

CBSA charges man with 23 weapons-related offences following search in Porters Lake, N.S.

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Various weapons and prohibited devices seized following a search in Porters Lake, Nova Scotia.
Various weapons and prohibited devices seized following a search in Porters Lake, Nova Scotia. CBSA

The Canada Border Services Agency said Friday that a Porters Lake man has been charged with weapons-related offences following a smuggling investigation.

In August 2019, CBSA said border services officers at mail centres in Toronto and Vancouver intercepted firearm suppressors during an attempt to smuggle them into Canada.

READ MORE: CBSA seizes $33M of suspected cocaine from vessel in Halifax

In September 2019, CBSA criminal investigators executed a search warrant at a Porters Lake residence in Nova Scotia.

“The search warrant resulted in various weapons and prohibited devices being seized, including a 3D printed gun and various other firearms,” said CBSA in a statement.

Brian Burke Taylor, 68, was charged on Sept. 1, 2020, under the Customs Act and the Criminal Code of Canada and is facing 23 charges in relation to the importation, possession, manufacture, and unsafe storage of various firearms and prohibited devices.

Taylor appeared in Nova Scotia provincial court in Dartmouth on Sept. 24, 2020.

According to CBSA, prohibited devices include suppressors, handgun barrels less than 155 mm in length, replica firearms and high-capacity magazines. Prohibited weapons include switchblades, stun guns, pepper spray and brass knuckles.

In 2019, CBSA intercepted 20,103 prohibited firearms, weapons and devices nationally. A total of 82 of these were intercepted in Atlantic Canada.

CrimeNova ScotiaCanada Border Services AgencyWeaponsPorter's Lakefirearm suppressors
