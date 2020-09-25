Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Quebec tops 70,000 coronavirus cases as province reports 637 new infections

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted September 25, 2020 11:15 am
Some wear face masks as they walk along a street in Montreal, Monday, September 21, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world.
Some wear face masks as they walk along a street in Montreal, Monday, September 21, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec, the province hardest hit by the novel coronavirus health crisis, has surpassed 70,000 cases of the virus.

Health authorities reported 637 new infections linked to COVID-19 on Friday amid an upward trend of cases in recent weeks.

Four more deaths were recorded, but they occurred earlier in September. The total stands at 5,814 since the pandemic struck the province in March.

READ MORE: Glaring flaws in Quebec long-term care homes repeatedly flagged before COVID-19: ombudsman

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Quebec has the highest death toll in the country, representing more than half of Canada’s 9,249 fatalities attributable to the respiratory illness.

Trending Stories

Hospitalizations also continued to rise Friday. The number of patients increased by 15 to 199.

Of those, 33 are in intensive care. That is an increase of two from the previous day.

Story continues below advertisement

On Wednesday, the latest day for which data is available, 36,060 tests were administered. Quebec has given 2,200,307 tests to date.

Coronavirus: Health minister urges Quebecers to cancel plans for gatherings
Coronavirus: Health minister urges Quebecers to cancel plans for gatherings
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesQuebec COVID-19Quebec coronavirusQuebec coronavirus casescoronavirus second waveQuebec coronavirus second wave
Flyers
More weekly flyers