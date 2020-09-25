Guelph police charge driver accused of twice fleeing officers in school zone

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say they have charged a driver who, they allege, twice sped away from a school zone to avoid a parking ticket.

In a news release, police said a red Dodge Ram parked in a no-stopping zone near a school by Imperial and Paisley roads on Monday morning.

It happened again on Tuesday morning and this time an officer at the scene told the driver he’d be getting a ticket, but the man responded with, “no I won’t be” before speeding away, police said.

Police added that the school zone was packed with students on their way to class when this happened.

The truck returned a few minutes later but sped off again when it was spotted by police.

Police said the driver returned on Wednesday morning, once again parking in a no-stopping zone. The officer at the scene managed to make a traffic stop and charge the driver, but it’s unclear what he was charged with.

Police added that the man has children who attend a nearby school and that they actually live within walking distance of it.

They urged the community to try walking or biking to school as it would decrease traffic congestion in busy school zones during drop off and pick up times.

Police are also asking drivers to obey all of the posted signs, especially in school zones, and asked them to be extra vigilant in those areas.

