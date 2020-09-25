Menu

Crime

Explosives team called to Lethbridge home as police execute drug search warrant

By Taz Dhaliwal Global News
Explosives team called to Lethbridge home as police execute drug search warrant
WATCH ABOVE: There were some tense moments in a south side neighbourhood on Thursday as the Lethbridge Police Service’s Explosives Disposal Team had to be called in during the search of a home. Taz Dhaliwal has the details.

The Lethbridge Police Service (LPS) says its officers were executing a search warrant for drugs at a home in the 800 block of 16 Street S. on Thursday afternoon when they found some “concerning” packages and the Explosives Disposal Unit was brought in to investigate.

Members of the unit could be seen carrying out boxes of the “hazardous” items that were found.

“We called in our explosives disposal team to do some further examinations,” said Sgt. Rod Pastoor with LPS’ Crime Suppression Team.

Police did not say what the items that were found are. Police said five people were arrested.

Neighbours told Global News that they had previously expressed concerns about ongoing activities at the home.

“There were several tips and the neighbours have had to put up with a lot, and they were patient with us until we could finally come to conclude it for them… hopefully,” Pastoor stated.

Some nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution, but neighbours were later told they could return to their homes.

