Should you skip Thanksgiving due to the pandemic? Manitoba’s top doctor says yes

In a televised address to the country following Wednesday night’s throne speech, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suggested Canadians might want to cancel plans for the next big holiday on the calendar.

The PM said the country is at a “crossroads” and Canadians need to work together to prevent further transmission of the coronavirus as we head into a fall that may be much worse than the spring.

“It’s all too likely we won’t be gathering for Thanksgiving, but we still have a shot at Christmas,” he said.

“Together, we have the power to get the second wave under control. I know we can do it, because we’ve already done it once before.”

Manitoba’s chief public health official, Dr. Brent Roussin, said people in the province should be cautious about any kind of holiday plans.

“We have to start really reconsidering how we spend our time, who we spend our time with, and the amount of people,” he said.

“Closed places, crowded places, prolonged contact — if you’re planning a large family gathering, you’re meeting all three of those categories, so I would really consider not doing that.

“We’re seeing this trajectory truly in the wrong direction right now and we have to take that step back and look at how we’re really dealing with this virus.”

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister said that while he defers to Roussin’s health-care expertise on the topic, he thinks Manitobans should use their judgement.

“As a layperson, I know that it’s critically important that when we get together with family, we don’t endanger other family members — so I think we’ll have to use our judgement,” he said.

“But the point I think we need to understand is that we’re not powerless in this.

“We have the opportunity to work together to protect one another, and we should make sure we do that effectively and well.”

