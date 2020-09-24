Menu

Crime

Drone assists in locating break-and-enter suspects in Trent Hills: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 24, 2020 1:42 pm
Northumberland OPP used a drone to assist in the search of two break-and-enter suspects.
Northumberland OPP used a drone to assist in the search of two break-and-enter suspects. Getty Images

Northumberland OPP used their drone to assist in the arrest of two suspects in a break-and-enter on Wednesday night.

According to police, around 8 p.m. an officer on patrol observed items near the end of a residential driveway on the 13th Line East in the Municipality of Trent Hills.

The officer proceeded down the driveway to further investigate and observed two people with flashlights fleeing from the location on foot.

Read more: Peterborough police use drone to help locate 3 teenagers lost in woods

With the assistance of the Central Region Emergency Response Team, canine unit, and a drone, the two suspects were located in an area not far from the residential property and were arrested.

Robert James Prevost, 39, of Trent Hills, and Evan Kelly, 35, of Cramahe Township have each been charged with forcible entry, theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Prevost was additionally charged with identity theft – obtain or possess another person’s identity information; failure to comply with a release order and failure to comply with a probation order.

Both accused were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Dec. 2.

