New Brunswick reports 2 new cases of COVID-19, launches online testing referral

New Brunswick’s health officials have launched an online process for coronavirus self-assessment and testing referral.

A news release says residents can now request a COVID-19 test online, after which the testing centres will contact the individual within 48 hours.

On Thursday, two new cases of COVID-19 were reported.

New Brunswick now has six active cases in total.

One of the new cases is an individual from Fredericton who is currently in Ontario, where they will remain until recovered.

The other case, an individual in their 60s in the Moncton region, is related to travel outside the Atlantic bubble.

The province says a Quebec resident working in Campbellton, N.B., has also tested positive for the virus but is now self-isolating in Quebec.

Health officials are working to identify New Brunswickers who may have come into contact with the individual.

The province says those who have one of the following symptoms are able to be tested for COVID-19:

fever new cough or worsening chronic cough runny nose headache sore throat new onset of fatigue new onset of muscle pain diarrhea loss of taste or smell purple fingers or toes (in children)



The province says individuals with only one symptom do not need to self-isolate while waiting for test results.

However, those with two or more symptoms must self-isolate from the time they arrange the test until they receive their results.

