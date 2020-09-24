Quebec reports 582 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations rise by 6

Send this page to someone via email

Novel coronavirus cases continue to rise in Quebec after 582 new infections were reported Thursday.

The health crisis has led to 69,670 cases to date in the province. There have been more than 59,000 recoveries.

Earlier this week, public health officials declared the beginning of the second wave of the respiratory illness in Quebec.

On Thursday, health authorities recorded one additional death linked to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. The death occurred between Sept. 17 and 22.

The province has the highest death toll in the country, with 5,810 fatalities since the pandemic first bore down in March.

The number of hospitalizations also climbed by six to 184. Of those patients, 31 are in intensive care — an increase of one from the previous day.

Quebec carried out 27,303 tests Tuesday, the latest day for which testing information is available.

