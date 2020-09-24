Wind warning in effect for parts of southwest Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Environment Canada issued a wind warning for the southwest corner of the province on Thursday, cautioning residents of strong and potentially damaging winds.

The warning, issued just before 5 a.m., included Lethbridge, Taber, Milk River, Crowsnest Pass, Pincher Creek, Waterton Lakes National Park, Cardston, Fort Macleod, Magrath, Okotoks, High River and Claresholm.

READ MORE: Prairie landowners on the hook for rail crossing upgrades ask for extension, consultation

Environment Canada said that there have been gusts between 100 and 110 km/h overnight in portions of southwestern Alberta.

“While the winds may weaken slightly this morning, they are forecast to gust near 100 km/h again by early this afternoon before weakening again this evening,” the national weather agency cautioned Thursday.

Wind warnings are issued when there is a significant risk of damaging winds.

Story continues below advertisement

Want your weather on the go? Download the Global News Skytracker weather app for IOS and Android.