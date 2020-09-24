Man charged with 1st degree murder in shooting near Toronto skateboard park

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they have arrested and charged an 18-year-old man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting near a Toronto skateboard park in early June.

Police said on June 9 at around 7:30 p.m. officers responded to a shooting at Vanderhoof Skatepark, located beside Leonard Linton Park southwest of Leslie Street and Eglinton Avenue East.

Investigators said a group of people were sitting in a parked vehicle when the suspects drove up in another vehicle and started shooting.

Two 20-year-old men were injured in the gunfire, police said. Both were taken to hospital where one man sustained non life-threatening injuries and the other man later died.

The victim was identified as 20-year-old Maaz Jogiyat.

A warrant was issued for 18-year-old Maviya Tahir, a Toronto resident. He was wanted for first-degree murder and attempted murder.

On Sept. 22, York Regional Police arrested Tahir. He has been charged with first-degree murder.

Tahir is scheduled to appear in court, via video, on Thursday morning.