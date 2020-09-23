Hotel owner makes coronavirus safety allegations against Metis Nation-Saskatchewan president

Send this page to someone via email

A former Metis Nation-Saskatchewan (MN-S) president is calling on the current leader to step down after being accused of not following safety protocols at a hotel.

The incident stems from the organizations council meetings that took place in Waskesiu last week.

On Sept. 18, Glen McCallum was called by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), letting him know that he tested positive for COVID-19.

On Sept. 22, former MN-S president Jim Durocher penned a letter to McCallum, calling his behaviour at The Hawood Inn unprofessional and lacking respect.

Durocher spoke with Global News and said the president should lead by example.

McCallum responded in a letter of his own, saying he would never knowingly risk the health and well-being of people or a business.

The hotel owner said there were several instances where the president had to be reminded of the hotel’s safety policies.

“I don’t think this is a Metis Nation issue. I don’t think this is a meeting issue. I think this is an individual who just didn’t think hard enough and long enough of the repercussions of the situation,” Nancy Wood said.

She added McCallum was told to wear a mask in communal areas of the hotel, to stand behind plexiglass at the reception desk and that furniture in the banquet room was adjusted.

Before and after photos of the room have been given to the SHA to determine whether social distancing measures were met.

MN-S said there were never more than 30 people at the meeting and McCallum warned everyone, including the hotel, in less than half an hour once he learned he had tested positive for the virus.

Wood and MN-S are working to figure out how expenses will be divided up between the hotel closing for several days and professional cleaning.

McCallum also attended an outdoor Rob Norris campaign event.

Norris’ campaign said the last interaction was about two weeks ago and the mayoral candidate will be tested for the virus but safety measures were followed.